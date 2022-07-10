Two pilgrims from AP are missing in Amarnath

At least two pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are missing in Amarnath floods in Srinagar. The AP government identified that 84 pilgrims from the state are currently in Srinagar, visiting Amarnath temple, when the flash floods hit the area.

The two pilgrims are said to be from Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district who went to Amanath in a tourist sponsored tour.

Senior IAS officer Himanshu Koushik from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi had gone to Srinagar on Sunday to make arrangements for the rescue and transportation of the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. He is said to be in contact with all the pilgrims and is working with the Jammu Kashmir government to trace the missing pilgrims.

The State government had opened a toll free number of 1902 for the family members of the tourists or even the tourists themselves to contact them and the information about the state government’s initiatives.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the rescue operations with the senior officials. He held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and enquired with him about the rescue operations. He also instructed the officials to provide free transportation to the pilgrims from Srinagar to their homes.

The state government is working with the Jammu Kashmir government in the rescue operations. The AP government took the help of the state government in shifting the pilgrims to safety. They are provided free accommodation till the transportation is arranged.