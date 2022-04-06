Panchakattu Lyrical From Ante Sundaraniki: Quirky Number

Advertisement

Kickstarting the audio promotions of Natural Star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki, makers of the movie released lyrical video of first single called Panchakattu. It’s a quirky number tuned by Vivek Sagar, while Hasith Goli penned the lyrics.

As is known, Nani will be seen as a Brahmin guy and he’s seen relaxing in the USA in Panchakattu in this song which is very unique in its composition, singing and lyrics. Nani brought authenticity to the character with his graceful show. The song is surely going to top the music charts.

Vivek Athreya is directing the movie, while Mythri Movie Makers is producing it. Nazriya Nazim is the female lead opposite Nani in the film scheduled for release on June 10th.