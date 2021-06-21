Parents of kids need not fear Covid third wave: experts

Amid wide-spread concerns that the Covid third wave will chiefly affect people below the age of 18 years, here is a good news. The sero-prevalence, which determines the anti-bodies to any disease is more among the children and those below 18 years of age. This means they would be more resistant and would be able to effectively fight off the virus.

According to a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which has collected samples from various hospitals across the country, the children can combat the virus better than the adults. The study says that the children would be mainly under attack in the third wave is a myth. Studies have also shown that the children were already infected in the first and second waves and were asymptomatic carriers of the Covid 10 virus They already have the bodily and physiological resistance to the virus, the scientists say

There were fears that the children would be attacked in the third wave as those below 18 have not been vaccinated. But studies have shown that the anti-bodies already present in the children’s bodies will help them fight off the virus.

Experts hope that a vaccine that works on children above two years of age would soon be available. This will help protect them from a possible viral attack. As of now, the clinical tests on the presently available vaccines have shown that they are not effective on children. Hence, the doctors and community medicine experts suggest that children should be very careful and should take all necessary precautions while going to parties, community gatherings etc. They claim that this age group is vulnerable as they tend to hang out mainly in public spaces and suffer from inherent disadvantages The parents should ensure that the children have adopted covid appropriate behaviour.