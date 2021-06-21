Digital deal sealed for Nithiin’s Maestro

Young actor Nithiin completed the shoot of Maestro, the remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Andhadhun. The film will head for a digital release instead of a theatrical release. Disney Plus Hotstar acquired the complete rights of Maestro for a whopping price of Rs 40 crores. The film is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh will be seen in other important roles.

Disney Plus Hotstar will announce the streaming date of Maestro very soon. The shoot is completed in quick schedules and Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies produced this crime comedy. The post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace. Nithiin will work with Vakkantham Vamsi very soon and the project will be announced officially very soon.