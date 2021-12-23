Paritala Sriram’s ‘strategic moves’ on Dharmavaram Assembly seat!

TDP leader Paritala Sriram’s recent comments and actions on Dharmavaram Assembly seat have raised political heat in Anantapur politics.

Addressing TDP workers in Dharmavaram constituency recently, Paritala Sriram said that he will quit politics if he fails to secure party ticket to contest from Dharmavaram Assembly seat in 2024 Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Why Paritala Sriram made such comments at this stage when Assembly elections are two and a half years away? is the question being hotdly debated in political circles.

Party circles say Paritala wants to send a clear message to party chief N.Chandrababu Naidu about his strong feeling to contest from Dharmavaram Assembly seat.

Sriram’s comments are being seen as a ‘strategic move’ to counter any future moves by any other leaders from TDP or from other parties who may join TDP in the coming days with an eye on Dharmavaram seat.

Sriram is reportedly worried that former TDP MLA from Dharmavaram Suryanarayana who lost 2019 Assembly polls to YSRCP and later quit TDP to join BJP is planning to rejoin TDP soon to contest from Dharmavaram Assembly seat in 2024.

Sriram wants to check Suryanarayana at this stage itself and for this reason, he made such comments.

Sriram wants his mother Paritala Sunitha to contest from Rapthadu Assembly seat and himself from Dharmavaram and he is openly giving statements that both these seats belong to Paritala family in 2024 Assembly polls and no one should eye them.