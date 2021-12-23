Ex-MLA gives tough time to TRS “dhoom dhaam’ MLA!

TRS MLA from Manakondur Assembly constituency Rasamayi Balakishan is facing a political challenge in his constituency not from rival parties but from his own party leader who was MLA from the same constituency from 2009 to 2014.

He is none other than senior Congress leader Arepally Mohan, who was TPCC SC cell chairman. He won from Congress in 2009 Assembly polls from Manakondur.

Rasamayi Balakishan, who is famous for “Dhoom Dhaam” programmes with his Telangana songs during Telangana statehood agitation emerged as a strong TRS leader in Manakondur after the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

Mohan lost to Rasamayi in 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls from Congress. Soon after 2018 Assembly polls, Mohan jumped into TRS in May 2019.

Mohan who maintained calm since then suddenly started making political moves in Manakondur to gain hold over his constituency. He has developed his own cadre base in the constituency and aggressively campaigning internally that he will be the next MLA from TRS in 2023 Assembly polls.

Mohan’s supporters launched an aggressive social media campaign project him as next MLA of Manakondur stating that Rasamayi failed to deliver even after getting elected twice as MLA and lost faith of people and there are no chances of KCR giving ticket to Rasamayi in 2023.

This campaign by Mohan naturally triggered protests from Rasamayi’s followers and Manakondur TRS is now divided between Mohan and Rasamayi.