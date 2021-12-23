Raghuveera to promote daughter in politics?

Former minister, several times MLA and former PCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy is fast becoming an enigma. This veteran politician, who has seen all and done all, is now busy developing the temples in his village and is trying to bring LV Prasad Eye institute in his village. But, will he come back to active politics? This is the hotly debated topic in Anantapur district now.

Both YSRCP and the TDP are trying to lure Raghuveera into politics. Many leaders are meeting him of late and are trying to seek his advice on politics. Many more are trying to make him join their respective parties. But, Raghuveera is inscrutable as always. He is not giving away anything. As of now, he is busy with developing his village of Neelakanthapuram.

Sources say that the TDP is wooing him to come back to active politics. There were rumors sometime ago that he would become active again. But, Raghuveera is neither talking politics nor giving any inkling of what his plans are. Sources say that Raghuveera is actually trying to promote his daughter Amrita Veer and is planning to carve out a political career for her. Sources say that she could enter the political fray in 2024. However, it is not clear which party she will fight from.

Amrita Veer is no stranger to the rough and tumble of politics. She had actively campaigned for Raghuveera in both 2014 and 2019. In fact, she covered over 55 villages in Madakasira, from where her father tried his luck. She is also well-known to the cadres. Amrita Veer is well-educated and knows politics well. Sources close to Raghuveera say that he is planning to make her fight the elections from Madakasira in 2024.