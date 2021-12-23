Shyam Singha Roy is my Best Attempt says Nani

Natural Star Nani has a successful journey in Telugu and the actor is testing his luck with Shyam Singha Roy. The film is hitting the screens tomorrow and is the costliest film made in his career. When all the Tollywood actors are keen to attempt their films across the country, Nani is focused on South Indian market. His film Shyam Singha Roy is releasing in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with Telugu. Nani feels that Shyam Singha Roy is the film that should reach all the neighboring languages.

“Shyam Singha Roy is my best attempt. Me and Sai Pallavi share some amazing chemistry and the second half would be a treat for the audience. As the story needs to be told on a large scale, the makers spent lavishly on the film. Shyam Singha Roy is backed by a perfect script and a strong technical team. We also got the right cast on board for the film. I played the roles of Shyam Singha Roy and Vasu in the film. Both the roles have different shades and the stories happen in different times” told Nani.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy has Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment are the producers.