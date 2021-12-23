Dhanush’s next film titled SIR

Tamil actor Dhanush is teaming up with Telugu filmmakers and his first attempt is titled SIR. Venky Atluri will direct this film which takes on the current education system of the country. The makers unveiled a motion poster that unveiled the title. Vaathi is the Tamil title of this film and Samyuktha is the leading lady. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music and background score. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers.

The regular shoot commences early next year and the pre-production work of SIR reached the final stages. Dhanush is busy with a couple of other Tamil projects for now. He also signed a bilingual in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and the shoot starts next year. More details to be announced officially soon.