Sukumar’s web series for Aha

Telugu OTT platform Aha is slowly gaining popularity and the new subscribers have seen a rise in the past few months. Balayya’s celebrity talk show ‘Unstoppable’ is a super hit and Aha is keen to produce more originals, talkshow and web series in the coming years. Top director Sukumar promised to do a web series for Aha long ago. He even penned the script for this web series after he worked for three months on the script. But the project was kept on hold due to budget constraints.

Aha is now keen to take up the project. Aha and Sukumar Writings will jointly produce this web series. Sukumar will pen the story, screenplay and dialogues for this web series. The lead actor and director will be finalized soon. An official announcement will be made after the lead actor and director gets locked.