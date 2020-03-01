Paruchuri Brothers on board for VV Vinayak

Sensational director VV Vinayak is all set to turn actor and his debut film Seenayya got its launch during Dasara. The film’s shoot got delayed as Vinayak and Dil Raju were not convinced with the final draft. There are speculations that the film is shelved. But the real news is that the project got delayed. Top writers Paruchuri Brothers are currently working on the script.

Dil Raju and VV Vinayak will take the final call after the final draft gets locked. Narasimha Rao is the director and Shriya Saran is the leading lady. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Vinayak lost enough weight to fit well as an actor. The makers will announce things officially about the project soon.