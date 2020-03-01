IYR comment provokes YCP on pensions

The YCP government took up a massive drive to deliver Rs 1,384 Cr worth pensions at the doorsteps of 59 lakh poor beneficiaries all over the state today. The distribution was taken up though it is a Sunday. Volunteers began delivering the Cash through biometrics verification since morning. About 65 per cent money was handed over by 10 am itself.

As the ruling YCP is claiming good response, Ex Chief Secretary and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao made sarcastic comments on the exercise. IYR questioned the relevance of door delivery when the pension money can be transferred straight into the bank accounts of the respective beneficiaries. These days, bank branches are everywhere in rural areas also. In just seconds, the money can be deposited in the accounts. YCP social media activists quickly hit back asking IYR how to help true pensioners whose money is being directly taken away by their family members. IYR avoider an immediate retort but simply suggested that better alternatives need to be explored.