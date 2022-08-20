Pathetic Friday for Indian Cinema

Bollywood has been struggling badly to deliver a hit at the box-office. After Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan fell flat last week, the top market witnessed one more disaster. Taapsee’s recent offering Dobaaraa opened on a dull note all over and the word of mouth too is pathetic. Taapsee and her film are trolled across social media circles badly. Tollywood had three releases Wanted Pandugod, Tees Maar Khan and Highway. Wanted Pandugod and Tees Maar Khan released in theatres.

Both these films have been declared as disasters. K Raghavendra Rao presented Wanted Pandugod and it had a bunch of renowned comedians. But the film’s lackluster content made the audience reject the film. Aadi Saikumar delivers one more flop with Tees Maar Khan. Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda’s next film Highway had a digital premiere through Aha and the response is mixed. On the whole, Indian cinema had one more pathetic Friday. This week too, films like Karthikeya 2, Sita Ramama and Bimbisara will do decent business.