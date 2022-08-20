Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to have a sequel

Young talent Vijay Deverakonda is shaking the nation with his upcoming film Liger. Trade analysts predict that Liger would be the highest opener of the year apart from RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in Indian cinema. The makers were successful in generating the needed buzz. Vijay Deverakonda and his team are promoting the film round the clock across the nation. During his recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda responded about Liger having a sequel and about his next film with Sukumar.

“Yes, Liger will have a sequel but at a later date. The sequel for Liger is on cards. I have also signed a film in the direction of Sukumar and the film will commence shooting soon after he is done with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. For now, I am focused on Kushi and Janaganamana” told Vijay Deverakonda. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film is a sports drama that has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh are the producers. Liger releases on August 25th across the globe.