M.S. Rao

As a befitting reply to the failure of the YSRCP Government in extending compensation to the tenant farmers who committed suicide, Pawan Kalyan, President, Jana Sena is going to provide Rs. 1 lakh per each deceased farmer’s family members on Saturday at Siddavatam in Kadapa district. The Jana Sena Party has identified more than 170 tenant farmers who committed suicide in united Kadapa district.

The Jana Sena has been demanding the State government to honor its commitment in providing Rs. 7 lakh compensation to each farmer, who lost their lives.

Pawan Kalyan would arrive from Hyderabad to Kadapa Airport at around 12 noon on Saturday and from there he would move to Siddavatam by road. For this public meeting, the JSP leaders have been inviting their party leaders and cadre from across the Rayalaseema districts.