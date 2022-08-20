Tyson’s Punch, Vijay Felt Buzzing In Head Whole Day

Like how Vijay Deverakonda is not a professional fighter (MMA), Mike Tyson is also not a professional actor.

Both acted together in Puri Jagannadh’s commercial entertainer Liger which is gearing up for theatrical release on August 25th.

Of course, Vijay took intense training in the sport, before starting the shoot and he has learnt it to bring authenticity to the character.

There is a fight sequence between Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, towards the climax of the movie. Vijay’s mom was worried a lot about this sequence.

In fact, Vijay also feared whether he would incur any injuries during the shoot of this particular sequence.

Mike Tyson had to punch Vijay in the sequence. As Tyson isn’t a professional actor, he failed to overlap his punch properly over Vijay’s face.

Vijay who suffered a partial hit from Tyson, felt buzzing in the head for the whole day. Later, Tyson learned how to overlap to perfection.