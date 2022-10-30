Pattabhi poses 10 questions to Jagan

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman, Kommineni Pattabhiram, on Sunday asked the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, as to why he is ot opening his mouth on the murder of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, despite the media and other political leaders are suspecting his hand behind it.

Pattabhiram told media persons at the TDP headquarters here that when the whole world is posting various kinds of comments in social media with a hashtag “Abbai Killed Bababi” why Jagan is not responding to these posts. The people of the State have been eagerly waiting for Mr Jagan’s reply for the past three-and-half years, Pattabhiram said.

“The whole State was shocked when Jagan, while in the Opposition, showered a lot of affection towards his uncle, particularly when he was done to death. But after becoming the Chief Minister, he is maintaining total silence on the murder,” Patabhiram said and demanded immediate measures to bring the culprits to book.

Sunitha, the daughter of the late, Vivekananda Reddy, was hopeful that her cousin, Jagan, would extend all possible help to her to arrest the culprits but Jagan has chosen to simply ignore the case after becoming the Chief Minister, the TDP national spokesman observed. In fact, Sunitha feels that Jagan is defending the culprits and that justice will not be done to her if her father’s murder

case is investigated in the State and thus she wanted the case to be shifted to some other State, he said.

While in Opposition, Jagan played a high drama of calling on then Governor, seeking urgent steps to probe his uncle murder case, Pattabhiram said and asked why he suspended the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the der case after Jagan came to power. Also, the Chief Minister moved the High Court seeking urgent orders to stop the CBI probe into the case, he added. All these steps clearly indicate that Jagan played a high drama while in Opposition, he said.

Pattabhiram said that the TDP is now giving him a bumper offer that he can give answers to the 10 questions being posed by the TDP to prove that he is innocent. Jagan can reply to these queries either in 10 minutes, 10 hours or even in 10 days, he said

The queries

1) How the family members of Jagan’s wife, Bharathi, could reach the murder spot in just three minutes, much before others reached there.

2) How a reporter of the media owned by Mr Jagan, could report within 10 minutes that Mr Viveka died of a massive heart stroke.

3) Did Mr Gajjala Jayaprakash Reddy, who was working as compounder for the hospital owned by Mr Jagan’s uncle, Mr Ganga Reddy, applied surgical sutures for the wounds

4) What is the plot behind the withdrawal of the SIT under the supervision of a DG-level officer on 13 June 2019, within weeks of your becoming the Chief Minister and why only SP level officer is appointed as the incharge of the SIT

5) How the accused number one in the case, Mr Yerra Gangi Reddy, got bail within a month of your becoming the Chief Minister

6) Is it not a fact that when the SIT incharge, Mr Mahanthy, was going to Kadapa on 2 September 2019 to interrogate the Kadapa MP, Mr Avinash Reddy’s, follower Mr Uday Kumar Reddy, Mr Mahanthy was called over phone from your palace

7) Why you have withdrawn your petition before the High Court on CBI probe

8) How the key witness in the murder case, Mr Sankaraiah’s supension was revoked within a week

9) What is the conspiracy behind the suspected murder of the key accused in the murder case, Mr K Srinivas Reddy (2 June 2019) and Mr Gangadhar Reddy (9 June 2022)

10) Is it not a fact that you are making every effort to safeguard Mr Sivasankar Reddy, the accused-four in the murder case.

Pattabhiram asked Jagan to reply to these questions or accept his involvement in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.