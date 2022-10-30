GVL says he would expose land grabbers in Visakha

BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said that he would continue to expose the land grabbers in Visakhapatnam city. He said he had already written letters to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on the land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.

GVL said that the TDP and the YSR Congress leaders have grabbed the government and private lands in Visakhapatnam over the years. He wanted to expose these land grabbers and hence wrote a letter to the Governor.

The BJP MP said that he would continue to expose these land grabbers and would not rest until everyone is exposed. He alleged that some TDP leaders in the past and the YSR Congress leaders now were looting the lands in this peaceful city.

GVL wanted the State government to release the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports on the land grabbing in Visakhapatnam. He said that the successive governments have appointed two SITs on the land grabbing charges and the two SITs have submitted their reports.

The BJP leader wanted the YSR Congress government to release these two reports and expose the land grabbers. He also wanted stern action against the land grabbers and restore the lands to the government and the private persons as well.

“I will not rest nor allow others to rest, until the land grabbers are exposed and the lands are restored to the original owners in Visakhapatnam,” GVL Narasimha Rao told media persons in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.