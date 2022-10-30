Jagan devastated AP once run on progressive path, says Yanamala

Former Finance minister and senior TDP leader, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Sunday said that Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, totally ruined Andhra Pradesh, which was once run on a progressive path.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to deceptive campaign and is bringing in religious and regional differences among the people of the State only to divert public attention from his failures. He has completely destroyed the State in these three-and-half years which was built with much hard work by visionary, Nara Chandrabbau Naidu.

Bringing to a halt the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the people of Andhra Pradesh, is the classic example of the atrocious rule of Jagan, Ramakrishnudu remarked. Observing that the people are eagerly waiting to bid goodbye to the YSRCP rule Yanamala said that whenever the elections are conducted it is certain that the YSRCP candidates will not get back even their deposits.

The TDP leader said that the farmers in the State are feeling insecure as the schemes like Zero Interest and Crop Loans are not being implemented properly forcing the farmers to go for private loans. Metres are being fixed for agricultural pump sets whiave become a heavy burden on the farmers, he felt.

Recalling that over 12 lakh farmers were extended farm loans during the TDP regime, Yanamala said that not even two lakh farmers are sanctioned loans now. Highest number of farmers suicides have been reported from the State and this speaks volumes about the assistance being extended to farming sector, he said in the press release.

Jagan has completely neglected the key sectors like education, medicare and farming, he said, adding that the Chief Minister is showing more interest in changing the names of the organisations than developing these sectors. Andhra Pradesh, which was in the fourth place in the National Health Index released by the NITI AAyog in 2017-18, has now fallen to the 10th place and major hospitals in the State are not honouring the Arogyasri cards, he pointed out.

Ramakrishnudu said that there is absolutely no truth in the campaign that the regions of the State will be developed with decentralisation. How Mr Jagan, who could not get even a single industry in the past three years, will develop the State as he is claiming, the former minister asked.