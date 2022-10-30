Varisu / Vaarasudu Overseas Rights goes for a record price

Varisu / Varasudu Overseas Rights have been sold for an All-Time Record price for a Kollywood film. The film has been sold for 38 cr (4.6 Million USD) in the Overseas region which is the highest ever beating Darbar (35 Cr). It needs to collect at least 10 Million gross in the Overseas markets to achieve breakeven for the buyer. Films like 2.0, and PS-1 are own release by the producers.

Tamil market Overseas is not just limited to US/AUS/UK/Gulf like Telugu films as they have a wider population in Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, France/Europe, etc.

Vijay’s previous films like Mersal, and Bigil have collected more than 10 Million gross in the Overseas markets. So the recovery isn’t difficult with positive word of mouth for the film.