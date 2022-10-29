RRR roars at Japan BO, 1st week record opening

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, starring Ram Charan and NTR, was recently released in Japan and it featured on the Top 10 movies list in the country. The film has recorded a decent collection of JPY73M in its first week embarking the highest first week opening of Indian film.

RRR has been Ranked No.10 at the box office opening. With the immense love and craze for SS Rajamouli films in Japan ‘RRR’ might the top grosser list within few days.

Japan has been known for its whole-hearted acceptance of Indian cinema and over the years, several mainstream films have excelled at the Japanese box office.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Muthu is still at the top of most collected Indian films list and now RRR with almost same ticket price, trade analysts estimate that RRR may breakeven and enter into profits in the 10 days of release.

Keizo Kabata’s Twin released the film in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens in Japan across 44 cities and prefectures, the widest release for an Indian film in the country. Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan visited Japan for a promotional tour for the film.