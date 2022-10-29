Crossroads in the recent block buster

The film “kantara” which had been the recent blockbuster of the Indian Cinema skipped many of the audience hearts with its amazing script and mesmarizing acting of “Rishab Shetty”

Making village tradition as its core lead the director made his utmost efforts and definitely it made a benchmark.

Apart from the greatest success of the film the court has directed the makers of “Kantara” to stop playing the lead song “Varaha Roopam” which impacts the film mostly.

After receiving the plagiarism form the popular ‘Malayalam’ music band, the Kozhikode court issued an injuction to stop playing the song in theaters. It also got obstruct from all the major music streaming platforms.

The lead “Rishab Shetty” celebrated the movie success along with his audience today at Vizag in the classic “Jagadamba” theatre. He visited the theatre during 2:30PM show made audience mind blown.