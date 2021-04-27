Pawan faults Govt on high costs of remdesivirPawan faults Govt on high costs of remdesivir

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has launched a scathing attack on the Jagan Reddy Government on the issue of shortage of oxygen and Covid treatment facilities. He asked why the Government was failing to provide beds and ambulances to the people in their hour of need. He mocked the statements of the Chief Minister, saying that the people also need the Covid treatment facilities but not just internet and goats.

Senani has criticised and asked what the Government was doing when the virus patients were losing their lives for lack of timely treatment and medicines. How can an average family afford to buy the remdesivir injections when they are sold at over Rs. 40,000 each? Each injection’s original cost is just Rs. 2,250. The blackmarketing is going on unchecked but nobody is trying to stop this.

Pawan Kalyan advised the AP rulers not to turn the State into Rome and not to turn themselves into a kind of Emperor Nero. The rulers have boasted that thousands of ambulances have been made available to the general public. But now, the ground situation is that they are not able to rush the needy patients to the hospitals in time.