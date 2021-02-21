Pawan fires at Ramesh Kumar over ZPTC, MPTC polls

The BJP is not at all talking about the ongoing local body elections. It is literally non-existent. But its ally, Jana Sena, is now and then raising its voice. It has also bagged a considerable number of seats. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has made a latest attack, saying that State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar is not taking action against the perpetrators of election violations. The SEC is saying that he will take action but that is not happening at all.

Pawan says his party has lost all confidence and trust in Ramesh Kumar. Their party has demanded a fresh notification for the ZPTC, MPTC elections just because the ruling YCP committed massive violations in nominations last year. The Jana Sena has made several representations in this regard already. The SEC has promised to take action but that is not done in the field level till now.

Senani said that their party is frustrated over the indifference of the SEC and that they would go to the court for relief. They would seek the court’s order for a fresh notification.

Pawan said that when their party leaders made complaints to the election officials, they were promising to take action. But there was no response thereafter. This has led to erosion of trust in the democratic process of elections.