Face saving for Chandrababu in native Naravaripalle poll

Despite all out efforts by the YCP leaders, the TDP supported candidate has won the panchayat election in Chandrababu Naidu’s native village of Naravaripalle. The village is located in the Chandragiri assembly segment which is represented by Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy.

The YCP brought in outsiders and tried all its tactics but eventually it failed to pull out a victory. The TDP has won in all the eight wards in the village. TDP supported candidate Bobba Lakshmi has won with a good majority of 563 votes. With this, the TDP local leaders heaved a sigh of relief. They faced a lot of pressure following the defeat of majority sarpanch elections in Naidu’s Kuppam assembly segment in the previous phase of elections.

The TDP kept a close watch on the movement of outsiders in Naravaripalle since the election began. When they saw outsiders entering the polling booths, they immediately complained to the election authorities. On the other hand, the ruling YCP leaders have said that the TDP has used inducements and gifts to win the voters in an unfair manner.