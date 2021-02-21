T’gana Cong leader quits party, set to join BJP

The primary opposition Congress in Telangana received another jolt on Sunday, as former MLA and party’s Medchal Malkajgiri district Unit President, K. Srisailam Goud, on Sunday announced his decision to quit the party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later during the day.

Goud said he was resigning from party posts and the primary membership of the party.

He stated that he was pained to see the party’s position in the state during the last six years. Goud said despite being in the opposition, the Congress failed to take up people’s issues.

Goud along with some BJP leaders left for New Delhi on Sunday. He is likely to formally join the saffron party later in the day.

He has been in touch with BJP National Vice President D.K. Aruna and party’s state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the last few days.

Goud was disappointed over the Congress’ disastrous performance in the recent elections in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He is the second leader to quit Congress and join the BJP. Veteran actor and former MP Vijayashanti quit Congress and joined the BJP in December 2020. The development came after the BJP wrested Dubbaka Assembly seat from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the by-election and the party put up an impressive show in the GHMC polls.

Srisailam Goud had contested as an independent candidate from Quthbullapur Assembly constituency in 2009 after Congress denied him a ticket. He later became an associate member of the Congress.

In 2013, Srisailam Goud joined the YSR Congress Party but a few months later returned to the Congress. In 2014 and 2018, he contested as a Congress candidate but lost on both the occasions.