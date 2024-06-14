Pawan gets Panchayat Raj, Science and technology

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was given the deputy chief minister status in the cabinet. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave portfolios to the ministers on Friday. He nominated Pawan Kalyan as the deputy chief minister with the portfolio of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural water supply, environment, forests, science and Technology.

Nara Lokesh, the number three in the cabinet was given Human Resource Development, IT, electronics, communications and RTG portfolios.

Vangalapudi Anitha was given the home portfolio while Payyavula Keshav was made the Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs.

The Jana Sena Ministers, Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh were given food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, tourism, culture and cinematography ministries.

The lone BJP Minister Satya Kumar Yadav was given Health, family welfare and medical education portfolios.

TDP’s Ponguru Narayana was given his old portfolio of Municipal Administration and urban development. This was the portfolio he held during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019.

The two ministers who left the YSR Congress before the 2024 general elections, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy were given Endowments, while Kolusu Pardhasaradhi was given Housing and information and public relations portfolio.

AP TDP president K Atchannaidu was given Agriculture, cooperation, marketing, dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries, while Kollu Ravindra was given Mines and geology and excise.

Nimmala Ramanaidu was given water resources development, while Anagani Satya Prasad was given Revenue, registration and stamps. Gottipati Ravi Kumar was given energy, while T G Bharat was given industries, commerce, and food processing.