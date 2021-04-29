Pawan Kalyan aims a long break

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan was tested positive for coronavirus and the top actor recovered recently. He is not ready to return back to work for now and he decided to take a long break. The same has been informed to the makers of his upcoming projects that are under shoot. Pawan Kalyan will step out for work only in July as per the current update. The shoots of his upcoming projects are pushed by two months. Pawan also decided to keep aside all his political meetings and other engagements. He will continue to spend time in his Hyderabad farmhouse till he recovers completely.

Pawan Kalyan is shooting for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Harish Shankar is left in waiting mode for the past few months and his project with Pawan Kalyan is now pushed further. Pawan is also holding talks with Surendar Reddy for a film that will roll next year. Pawan also signed projects for Dil Raju and People Media Factory which will be announced next year once the directors are finalized.