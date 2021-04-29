Ram Charan and Shankar’s film: What’s Happening?

The big news about Ram Charan’s next film with sensational director Shankar created a splash all over. The pan-Indian project is expected to roll later this year but an expected twist came after Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court to settle the issue of Indian 2. Shankar informed the court that he will complete the project soon after Kamal Haasan along with the technical crew of Indian 2 arrives. The court asked the makers and Shankar to settle the issue but the talks failed.

Shankar as of now is focused on Ram Charan’s film. Top Tamil lyricist Vivek who worked for several super hit films is roped in to pen the dialogue version of the film. Shankar is in plans to complete the dialogue version by the end of June. He is in plans to start the shoot immediately after Ram Charan completes his part for RRR. The shoot commences in July or August as of now. Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani are the front runners for the role of the leading lady in this untitled political thriller. Dil Raju is on board to produce the film and Shankar is keen to complete the shoot in a record time and release it next year.