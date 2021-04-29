Sangam dairy directors give shock to AP Govt

Everything is not going as per the expectations of the YCP Government with regard to the Sangam dairy issue. The Government is facing the biggest hurdle in convincing the directors of the dairy to support its decisions. Sangam dairy is not a private ltd company but a producers’ company which was formed under the Companies’ Act and under the supervision of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Now, the Sangam dairy directors are asking with what rights the Tenali Sub Collector could take over the management of their company in utter disregard for the laws. There are over 15 directors and majority of them are with Dhulipalla Narendra as of now. The Government has changed the chairman with the support of some directors but they are in a minority.

Again, the directors have also decided to approach the High Court seeking cancellation of GO 19 issued by the Jagan regime for transferring the management of Sangam dairy. Already, there is a case going on in the court based on the petition filed by Narendra for quashing the ACB case filed against him.

Even the Sangam dairy issue is getting stuck in multiple court cases now. The TDP is confident that the support of majority directors would be enough to teach a strong lesson to the YCP leaders in the court.