High Court rejects Dhulipalla quash petition

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh gave a rude shock to TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra. It has rejected the quash petition filed by Narendra against the judicial remand given by the ACB court earlier. With this, Dhulipalla would have to stay in jail for the full 14-day term. He has been shifted already to the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

However, the High Court has also ordered the ACB to file its counter on full details in the judicial remand report. It has postponed the next hearing for May 5. This has raised some hopes in the Dhulipalla Narendra loyalists for the court relief in future. Their argument is that the State Government has no authority to interfere with the Sangam dairy management as it has no shares or financial contributions of any sort for the company.

The High Court has admitted two petitions that were filed against the Jagan Reddy Government’s decision to conduct the 10th and intermediate examinations. Some individual students and Praja Shanti Party KA Paul have filed these petitions saying that the exams would pose a threat to the lives of the students because of Covid infections.

Not a day passes when a handful of cases come up before the High Court every day challenging one or decision of the AP Government.