Small film Uppena is a stupendous box-office hit and it collected over Rs 50 crores in its theatrical run. Uppena is directed by a debutant Buchi Babu and Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty are the lead actors. The film completed its theatrical run and is streaming on Netflix. The film also was screened on Star MAA recently and it delivered a terrific TRP of 18.5 in its first screening. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Uppena which was made on a budget of Rs 20 crores.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.