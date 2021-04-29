Koratala Siva’s crucial meeting with NTR

Top actor NTR and director Koratala Siva are working for the second time after Janatha Garage. NTR announced the project officially even before he heard the script. Apart from films, Koratala and NTR share a close bonding with each other. Koratala Siva utilized the coronavirus break and worked on a script recently. Koratala Siva met NTR couple of days ago and narrated the basic plot of the script. NTR gave a positive nod and asked him to develop the final draft. The film is said to be an action-packed mass entertainer.

With the shoot of Acharya kept on hold, Koratala Siva is working on the script of NTR’s film. The regular shoot of the film will commence during the second half of this year. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will jointly produce the film. In this while, NTR will complete the shoot of RRR and Koratala Siva will complete his work for Acharya. Both these films will have their release soon.