Devineni Uma appears before CID, says Jagan lacks humanity!

TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheshwar Rao appeared before AP CID on Thursday (today) in a case pertaining to morphing of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s video.

CID official registered a case against Uma on April 10 following a complaint lodged by YSRCP legal cell convenor Narayan Reddy.

Uma played a video clip of CM Jagan on April 7 while addressing a press conference. However, the video clip was later found to be morphed.

Though CID officials served several notices to Uma to appear before it for probe in this case, Uma has been avoiding since then.

In the meantime, Uma filed a petition in the AP High court to quash the CID case filed against him. But the High Court refused to quash the case and directed Uma to appear before CID.

Following High Court orders, Uma appeared before CID on Thursday.

Uma said he will continue to question the wrongdoings of YSRCP government and CM Jagan even if he is killed.

He said Jagan government lacks humanity and focussing on targetting political rivals instead of focusing on containment of corona though large number of people in AP are getting infected and large number of deaths are being reported every day.