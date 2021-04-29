TS High Court fires on SEC for holding municipal polls during corona

The Telangana High Court on Thursday (today) took State Election Commission (SEC) to task for holding elections on April 30 at a time when corona cases and deaths are at peak across the state.

The High Court asked SEC, “Are elections important for you than public lives?”

The High Court questioned SEC where was the need to seek state government opinion on holding polls and where was the need to issue election notification at this stage.

The High Court asked SEC whether it has no power powers to postpone municipal polls and whether SEC can’t see increasing corona cases and deaths in Telangana.

The High Court expressed anger at SEC when it told the court that it had issued poll notification after taking the opinion of the state government.

“Are you living on earth or some other planet? Can’t you see the increasing corona cases and deaths in Telangana? Where was the need to seek state government opinion?” the court questioned.

The court also expressed anger when the advocate general failed to answer what the government will do after April 30 to contain coronavirus as the night curfew will end on April 30.

The AG said the government will review the situation on April 30 and take a decision on what to do after April 30.

The High Court expressed anger over the government waiting till the ‘last minute’ to take decisions on such important issues concerning the lives of people.