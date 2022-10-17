Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram to finish Unstoppable 2

The second season of Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable started off in style. There are speculations that several Tollywood stars are in talks to be present in the show. From the past few weeks, there are rumors Pawan Kalyan and his close friend Trivikram will be present for the show. As per the update, the second season of Unstoppable will end up in a grand manner with the episode of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram. The episode will be telecasted during the New Year weekend. The team of Unstoppable 2 already spoke to Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan about the same.

Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political engagements and he is also keen to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu this month. Trivikram is busy with the script of Mahesh Babu’s film and the shoot resumes next month. Balakrishna has completed the shoot of the second episode of Unstoppable which has Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda as the guests.