Major reshuffle in Sankranthi 2023 Releases

Sankranthi is one of the best seasons for Telugu cinema. Like every year, several biggies have locked their release dates during the holiday season. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Prabhas’ Adipurush and Vijay’s Vaarasudu have announced their release dates during Sankranthi 2023. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film directed by Gopichand Malineni is all set to join the race. Mythri Movie Makers which is producing Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is also bankrolling Balakrishna’s film. The makers are trying hard to avoid the clash.

Balakrishna’s film was initially planned for December release but the delay in the work delayed the project. There are also speculations that Chiranjeevi’s film may not make it for the release during Sankranthi because of the extensive post-production work. If this is true, all hurdles will be cleared for Balakrishna’s film. Akhil Akkineni’s Agent is in the last leg of the shoot and the makers are in plans to announce the release date during Sankranthi. If any of the biggies misses the date, Agent will get a comfortable release during the holiday season.

The VFX team of Adipurush is re-working on the graphics after the response for the teaser was mixed. There are talks that the film’s release may be pushed to summer if Prabhas and his team will not be convinced with the final product. Vijay’s Vaarasudu will hit the screens during Sankranthi at any cost. There would be a major reshuffle among the Sankranthi 2023 releases. A clarity on the new list of releases is expected by November.