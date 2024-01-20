Pawan Kalyan, Atlee and Trivikram to Team Up

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political engagements and he took a temporary break from films. The actor will complete OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon after the completion of elections in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Pawan Kalyan will work with Atlee once he is done with his current projects. Top director Trivikram will produce this project in association with one more production house. The talks are currently going on and a better clarity is expected in the coming days.

Atlee is holding talks with Allu Arjun and NTR from a long time. Allu Arjun’s project is confirmed and an official announcement is awaited. If Allu Arjun picks up Atlee over Trivikram, Pawan’s project will get delayed. If Allu Arjun works with Trivikram in his next, Atlee will direct Pawan Kalyan first before he moves to Bunny’s film. Atlee’s last film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan is a massive hit and he is in huge demand.