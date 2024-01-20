Thirteen Massive sets for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon join the sets of Vishwambara and the shoot of the film commenced in December. Vassishta is directing this socio fantasy film that is loaded with entertainment. As per the update, thirteen massive sets are constructed for the film’s shoot in Annapurna Studios. Top Art director AS Prakash is currently working on the sets and the set work will be wrapped up this month. Chiranjeevi will join the shoot in February in these sets and a major portion of the shoot will be wrapped in these thirteen sets.

The makers have allocated a major budget for the sets and the VFX work. Trisha is the leading lady and the makers will make an official announcement soon. The first glimpse that was out for Sankranthi is quite impressive. MM Keeravani will score the music and background score for Vishwambara. UV Creations is producing this mega budget film and it is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release.