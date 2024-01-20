What did Jagan do for R’seema in 5 years, asks Naidu

What did Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, do for Rayalaseema region, including his home district of Kadapa, asked former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Exhilarated at the huge response from the public, who attended the meeting called at Kamalapuram of Kadapa district as part of the ‘Raa Kadalira’, Chandrababu Naidu said that the entire Kadapa district is getting ready for the battle. “I will remember this forever and all those who assembled for this meeting here should know that my fight is not for myself but to see to it that all sections, including women, youth and farmers should feel happy,” the TDP supremo said.

Making it clear that without the people’s cooperation he alone can not work for the development of the State, Chandrababu asked the public whether they have witnessed any progress in Kadapa in these five years or at least the income of a single family has gone up. Chandrababu also asked them whether they are getting drinking water and said that except Jagan and his family members no one else in the Rayalaseema region is happy.

Expressing happiness at the public response, Chandrababu predicted that this clearly indicates that the TDP will certainly emerge victorious in Pulivendula Assembly segment too. The people of Kadapa, the home district of Jagan, are questioning him as to what did he do for them in these five years while the Pulivendula voters are regretting having elected such a person, Chandrababu observed.

“From Kadapa I am questioning Jagan who killed Babai (uncle) and the Tollywood and Bollywood stories are nothing before this story,” Chandrababu remarked. Maintaining that it has taken a large number of turns, he said that only the postmortem report has brought the facts to light about the killing of Jagan’s paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda.

Is Jagan dare enough to give a proper reply on the murder of his paternal uncle, Chandrababu asked and pointed out that when the TDP was in power he sought CBI inquiry into the murder but after coming to power he rejected the CBI probe. “In fact, a gag order has been passed that the Viveka murder case should not be raised,” he added.

Pointing out that the prices of all the essential commodities are skyrocketing now, he said that the poor are totally subjected to neglect. Jagan has mastered the art of looting the public, he said that the Chief Minister has minted hundreds of crores through sand smuggling from the Pennar river. Liquor sale has become a money spinner for Jagan, he remarked.

Terming Jagan as the traitor of Rayalaseema, Chandrababu questioned the fate of the Kadapa steel plant for which Jagan has cut the ribbons twice. Recalling that the credit of supplying water for Rayalaseema goes entirely to the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, while the successive TDP governments have taken steps to supply Gandikota water to Pulivendula. For irrigation projects in Kadapa district alone the TDP government had spent Rs 12,500 cr between 2014 and 19, he noted. Did Jagan spend even 20 per cent of this amount in these five years, he asked.

Except a particular community of people like Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, no one else got any kind of welfare schemes from this Government, the TDP supremo said. Expressing concern over the move to enact a law in the name of land protection, Chandrababu said that if this comes into force all the lands of the innocent people in the whole State will be illegally occupied by the YSRCP leaders. “I am assuring you all that immediately after the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power this act will be revoked,” he stated.

Chandrababu Naidu promised that all the schemes announced in the name of ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ will be implemented in letter and spirit by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government. He also promised to complete all the pending in Rayalaseema and supply 200 units of free power for handloom workers.