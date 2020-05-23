Pawan Kalyan distances himself from Nagababu’s views

Jana Sena Party leader and Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother Nagababu on Saturday floated the idea of printing the images of prominent freedom fighters on the currency notes alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

In his latest tweet, Nagababu said the government should honour freedom fighters like B R Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, Chandrashekar Azad, Abdul Kalam, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Behari Vajpayee by printing their images on Indian currency notes. “It is my wish that we should not forget the birthdays of the people who immensely contributed to India’s struggle for freedom. If Gandhi were to be alive, he would have advocated for honouring these prominent freedom fighters. We know only the names of the people who struggled for India’s freedom, but do not remember their faces. It is the onerous responsibilty of the governments to print the images of these freedom fighters and ensure that the future generations recognise them,” Nagababu tweeted.

Immediately,Jana Sena Party president distanced himself from the comments made by his brother Nagababu. Pawan Kalyan said the views expressed in social media are purely personal and the party does not subscribe to them. Further, Pawan Kalyan said the comments made by party leaders, fans or Jana Sena activists are purely made at their personal level and the party will not endorse the same. He said the party has always expressed its views through official statements and through mainstream media. He appealed to the people to give credence to official statements and not comments made by party leaders on social media platforms. The actor-turned-politician also asked party leaders to desist from making unnecessary comments at a time the country is fighting the scourge of the corona virus pandemic. Asking party leaders and activists to exhibit utmost discpline, he appealed to them to focus on fighting the pandemic and alleivate the sufferings of the people.

Recently, Nagababu stirred up a Hornet’s nest by praising Nathuram Godse. A Congress leader has lodged a police complaint against Tollywood actor Nagababu for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse in Twitter. The Congress leader K Manavatha Roy had lodged a complaint with the Osmania University police station against Nagababu for allegedly calling Nathuram Godse a patriot.