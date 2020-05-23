From coolie to crorepati, all destroyed under YCP One Year rule: ex MLA

TDP former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday deplored that in the first year of its five year rule itself, the YCP government has thoughtlessly implemented many retrogressive policies that eventually drove industrialists away from Andhra Pradesh. The hopelessly greedy and selfish policies of CM Jaganmohan Reddy have ravaged the State economy as a whole and wrecked the lives of all sections from coolies to middle income groups to crorepatis.

The TDP leader said that the atrocious sand policy of the YCP government caused an unprecedented crisis in the construction industry in the entire state that led to loss of job opportunities for 50 lakhs of construction workers with many of them driven to near starvation. CM Jagan and his party leaders dealt a never before blow to the people by making sand unavailable in the state in order to sell it at far higher prices in other states. Blackmarketing of sand within the State was also very high.

Bonda Uma said that the mindless acts like the shifting of Capital City from Amaravati had sent wrong signals that even the existing businesses and industries had begun moving away from AP. Now, it had come to a pitiable situation where no industrialist from India or abroad has invested Rs 1 lakh in Andhra Pradesh in the last one year. Even in respect of MSMEs, the government was making false claims on waiver of bills during the lockdown period when they were mostly closed.

The TDP leader asserted that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government implemented welfare programmes aimed at supporting life cycle needs of a poor family in all occasions from the cradle to the grave. The TDP gave Rs 1 lakh at the time of a girl child marriage and also Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh Chandranna Beema in times of deaths in any family. Dwacra groups were given Rs 1 lakh per year. The YCP has not implemented any such programmes. Even the welfare corporations were crippled without any funds. Prior to election, Jagan Reddy promised to form welfare corporations to all communities.