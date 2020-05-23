Dil Raju’s request for Pawan Kalyan

The Telangana government responded on a positive note for the requests made by the Telugu film industry. The film shoots will resume from the mid of June as per the available update. Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Vakeel Saab is slated for May 15th initially but it was pushed. Almost 30 days of the film’s shoot is pending. The film’s producer Dil Raju is in plans to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest. He already initiated the discussions with the team of Vakeel Saab.

Dil Raju requested Pawan Kalyan to allocate his dates in the month of June and the top actor responded on a positive note. Pawan too is in plans to complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab first before joining the sets of Krish’s film. The film can be wrapped up with limited crew members and hence Pawan is in plans to complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab soon. The film is aimed for Dasara release and an official release date would be announced soon. Sriram Venu is the director and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Prakash Raj will be seen in other crucial roles.