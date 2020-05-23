Three Lanterns Pillar demolition attempt to erase contributions of Gajapathi family, says Naidu

In a shocking move, the Vizianagaram Municipal authorities razed to ground the 200-year-old historical monument ‘Three Lanterns Pillar’, popular landmark in the heart of Vizianagaram town. Former chief minister and TDP president came down heavily on the Jagan government saying the demolition of the monument was an effort to erase the contributions of the family of former Union minister and party leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju to the Vizianagaram region.

The pillar, constructed during the British era, had an emblem carved on it with three lions. It was constructed to provide light for the people travelling during night. It is situated at tri-junction of three major roads in Vizianagaram.

“Shocked to see @ysjagan demolish the historic ‘Three Lanterns Pillar’ in the heart of Vizianagaram. This is one of the many deliberate efforts to erase the contributions of Sri @Ashok_Gajapathi’s family to the region. Petty politics must never take precedence over history,” Naidu tweeted. To this, Ashok Gajapathi Raju tweeted back, “Thank you for your support and concern @ncbn Garu. This is an effort to wipe out the history of the town and we must all stand together to oppose this. It is our duty to cherish and pass on our heritage and culture to the future generations.”

Talking to media on Saturday, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “Structures are cultural, emotional and social markers in the city. These markers from the past give people a sense of identity and rootedness. They help citizens to identify with a place and its past. Razing them is like cutting off some of your own roots. Conservation of the past is important so that future generations are aware of and can learn from the past.”

The TDP president demanded restoration of the monument while leaders of Left parties, BSP and Jana Sena staged a protest at the ‘Three Lanterns Pillar’ monument and held placards decrying the demolition of the same.