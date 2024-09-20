Pawan Kalyan is getting back to Film Shoots

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is a busy man and he is now more busy after he was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He met the producers of his upcoming films and sought more time to return back to the sets. He is all set to get back to shoot and he will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shoot starts from September 23rd. The new schedule of the film will commence near Amaravati and an action episode will be shot that is choreographed by Hollywood legend Nick Powell.

Pawan Kalyan will complete some crucial episodes in this schedule. Over 400 junior artists along with fighters and the lead cast will be present in the shoot of this schedule. AM Jyothi Krishna has replaced Krish as director and he will complete the pending shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist and Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music director. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be made in two parts and the first part is expected to release next year.