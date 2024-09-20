SC refuses to intervene in Revanth Reddy’s Cash-for-Vote trial

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday gave a key judgement regarding trail of ‘Cash-for-Vote’ case, involving Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. SC refused to transfer the case trial to another Court, saying that it cannot intervene when the trial is going on.

The Supreme Court gave this judgement after hearing the petition filed by senior BRS leader MLA G Jagadish Reddy pleading the apex court to transfer the ‘Cash-for-Vote’ case trial from Telangana to another state.

Jagadish Reddy, a former Minister and MLA from Opposition party, expressed concerns that, as Revanth Reddy is the Chief Minister of Telangana also holding Home Ministry, a fair trail may not be possible in Telangana.

The three judge bench headed by Justice BR Gawai, denied to accept Jagadish Reddy’s plea, saying that it has been made on hypothetical grounds. Stressing that ACB chief need not report to Chief Minister or Home Minister, SC clarified that it cannot intervene when the trial is going on.

However SC also directed CM Revanth Reddy not to interfere in the trail of ‘Cash-for-Vote’ case.

In the previous hearing also, SC had denied to shift the trail from Telangana to Madhya Pradesh, saying that it would amount to disbelieving the judicial officers and also undermining the integrity of judiciary.

CM Revanth Reddy, when we was a TDP MLA in 2015, was arrested by Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), when he allegedly tried to bribe nominated MLA Stephenson, to vote for TDP candidate in MLC elections.

Dnr.