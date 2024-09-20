Jani Master sent for Judicial Custody

Jani Master became the hot topic across the circles of Tollywood after he was facing the charges of sexual assault. His assistant choreographer approached the cops and she filed a complaint. Jani Master went missing and he was nabbed by the Hyderabad cops. Jani Master was presented in Upparapally court today and he was sent to judicial remand for two weeks. Jani Master will be sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison. The cops will conduct a detailed investigation during his judicial remand. Jani Master landed into deep trouble as he is booked under POCSO Act.

The lady choreographer alleged that he assaulted her sexually when she was a minor. Jani Master will now be in Chanchalguda jail till October 3rd. The cops will submit a detailed report of the investigation to the court after which the decision will be made by the court. Jani Master has applied for anticipatory bail but it was rejected because of the POCSO Act filed against him.