NTR is Confidently Nervous about Devara

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film is Devara and the action entertainer is directed by Koratala Siva. Tarak and his team are promoting the film and he interacted with young Tollywood actors Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. During the interaction, Siddhu asked how nervous are you about Devara. NTR responded saying “I have a new word for this. I am Confidently Nervous about Devara”. He also heaped praise on Janhvi Kapoor for her dedication and he called her phenomenal in the film. Tarak also explained about the efforts they kept for the film and he shared his experience during the shoot in Goa.

“It was extremely hot in Goa and I had hectic days. I got a break to relax and when I slipped into my room, the power was gone. Soon, the power is back when I was called for the shoot” told Tarak. Koratala Siva appreciated the work of NTR and he specially mentioned the work of Sabu Syril. “He made real boats for the shoot which left us surprised. They were made in Hyderabad and when we were shooting in Goa Sabu brought those and fixed a motor and took us to the middle of the ocean where we shot some important episodes. He is just very good” told Koratala Siva. Devara is slated for September 27th release across the globe.