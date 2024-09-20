MAD Gang grandly invites everyone to “Laddu Gaani Pelli”

The unadulterated and extremely funny college boy gang MAD have reunited to give us another memorable comic caper, with sequel MAD Square. The makers have unveiled energetic track “Laddu Gaani Pelli” as first single, on 20th September. The original gang of boys – Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin and Ram Nithin have come back to rock the theatres with their comic performances.

They are set to rock the dance floor again with “Laddu Gaani Pelli” like “College Papa” from the first one. The track composed by Bheems Ceciroleo is laced with energetic folk beats and lyrics by Karsala Shyam aptly support the tune. Bheems himself crooned the song along with singer Mangili. Both of them amplified the energy and it is going to be “Baraat Anthem” for sure.

Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film with Srikara Studios. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film and Shamdat Sainudeen ISC is handling cinematography with Navin Nooli as editor.