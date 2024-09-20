Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Pawan Kalyan Calls for Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board

The Tirupati Laddu controversy has sparked nationwide concern over temple prasad purity. Recent allegations claim that animal fat was used instead of ghee in the sacred laddus offered at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Lab tests reportedly found traces of fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat in the laddus, raising serious questions about the integrity of temple offerings.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has responded to this issue, promising strict action against those involved. In his statement, Kalyan expressed deep concern over the findings and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. He highlighted that this controversy brings to light broader issues surrounding temple desecration, land disputes, and religious practices.

Pawan Kalyan suggested creating a “Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board” at the national level to oversee temple matters across India. He called for a nationwide debate involving policymakers, religious leaders, judges, citizens, and media to address these concerns and protect Sanathana Dharma.

The controversy underscores the need for transparency in temple administration and the importance of preserving religious traditions. It raises questions about the management practices of the TTD board constituted by the previous government. As the situation unfolds, many await further investigation and potential reforms in prasad preparation and temple management practices.

This incident has become a focal point for discussions on religious sanctity, governance of religious institutions, and the preservation of ancient customs in modern times. The outcome of Tirupati Laddu controversy could potentially influence policies and practices in temples across India, making it a matter of national importance.

-Sanyogita